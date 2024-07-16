Jasmin Bhasin sits in a ‘theatre with only 7 people’ watching ‘Sarfira’; pleads everyone to watch

Actor Jasmin Bhasin might be rather inactive when it comes to shows but she continues to make her mark in the Punjabi film industry starring in multiple projects and also having back-to-back Punjabi films lined up for release soon.

Apart from being on the screen, Bhasin is also an avid cinemagoer and one has witnessed how actors post about or share about only the films that connect with them the most. On that note, recently when Bhasin managed to go and see the Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan starrer, Sarfira recently.

Absolutely having loved the film, Bhasin went on to applaud the film and the performances but also highlighted the sad fate the film is facing right now and which was the fact that it isn’t bringing in the numbers and the theaters continue to stay empty.

Posting about it, Bhasin wrote, ‘Awfully inspiring story, such a well made film with superfine performances #sarfira but an empty hall with only 7 people. It’s a must watch film guys please go and watch it!!’-

On her part, Bhasin pleaded everyone to go and watch the film and spread the word because of how good the film is and it needs recognition and numbers as well.

Sarfira is the official remake of Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru that starred Suriya in the lead role.

And Bhasin will soon be seen in Carry On Jattiye and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.