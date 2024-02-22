Jio Studios Is On A Roll

With three back-to-back releases in the three coming weeks, Jio Studios is suddenly a salient player among the production houses.

The comings weeks are crucial to Jio Studios’ consolidation among the most prominent production houses of Filmistan. They have Article 370 this week, followed by Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies on March 1 and then the Madhavan-Ajay Devgan horror-drama Shaitaan on 8 March, that is one release every week for the next three weeks.

While Jio Studios maintains a cautionary silence over the unprecedented hat trick of releases during three successive weeks a source close to the production house says these are not routine films . “And it is not a normal practice for one production house to have three releases on three successive Fridays. But the producers are very confident. All three are quality products. National award winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 is already being talked about for its historic and dramatic strengths, thanks to co-producer Aditya Dhar who is a Kashmiri Pandit and hence a casualty of Kashmiri separatism. Next, Jio Studios has Kiran Rao’s delightful Laapata Ladies. The film is already a festival favourite. Perhaps the biggest release of the trio of films in the coming weeks is Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan which pitches Ajay Devgan and Madhavan as Good & Evil.”

All three films carry excellent advance reports. And they are likely to achieve varied degrees of success. Also , the competition from other releases is pretty bleak in the coming weeks. Article 370 has the zero-buzz Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyega for company from tomorrow.