Jio Studios’ Marathi offering Godavari has been awarded ‘Best Film’ by the distinguished jury at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival hosted in association with National Film Development Cooperation (NFDC). Godavari was selected among the fourteen films screened under ‘Competition Section’ at the festival. Produced by Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Blue Drop Films and Jitendra Joshi Pictures. Godavari stars Jitendra Joshi, the late Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni and Sanjay Mone and is directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

On winning the Best Film at SCO Film Festival, Director, elated Nikhil Mahajan says, “I’m beyond thrilled with this award! The fact that the film won from an array of distinguished features from a staggering 18 countries and was judged by an all international jury makes me believe more in the power of rooted, local content.

Godavari has been receiving accolades and appreciated by critics and audience alike since its release in theatres last year. The moving drama won the best actor award for Jitendra Joshi at IFFI festival. At India @75, at the 75th Cannes film festival, India was the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films and the Information and Broadcast Ministry selected Godavari, the only Marathi film among six films to be screened at the Cannes Film Market.

Godavari has planted its flag at several other prominent festivals like New York Indian Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, New Zealand International Film Festival, Pune International Film Festival, and FIPRESCI – India Grand Prix.