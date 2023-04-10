For all lovers of Bollywood, it is no hidden secret that both Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut don’t get along really well with each other. It’s been many years now that the duo haven’t had the best of equations and well, it goes back to a long time. Things started for the first time when Kangana Ranaut was in Koffee With Karan where she made a cunning remark about how Karan Johar apparently encourages ‘nepotism’ in the industry. While Karan has more often than not maintained silence, Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from speaking what she feels. Well, now, once again, she has a new piece of information to share:

Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of insulting her on National TV:

On her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut had written,

“Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary along with the elite nepo mafia would insult and bully me on national television) because I couldn’t speak English…”

She further added,

“Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya.”

For the unversed, recently, Karan Johar had taken to his social media handle to write,

“Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi… jhoot ka ban jao ghulam… hum bolne waalon mein se nahi… jitna neecha dikhaoge… jitne aarop lagaoge… hum girne waalon mein se nahi… humara karam humari Vijay hai…aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi… (State the allegations, I’m not amongst those who will bow down / Become a slave to lies, I won’t say anything / However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall / My goodness is my victory / You can use any swords, I will not die).”

