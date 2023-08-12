ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Sunny Deol starrer film Gadar 2. She claims that the economic drought in Hindi cinema is now over. Read here at IWMBuzz.com to know facts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 15:49:15
Kangana Ranaut the talented actress and filmmaker has been on the roll!! Her recent release as producer, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur did wonders. She was praised for the subject and the manner in which this feel-good film was made!! Kangana recently made headlines as the first look of her next film Chandramukhi 2 got out!! Now, Kangana is happy and feels that good heroes and good concepts are here to stay in Bollywood. She says this as she praises the Sunny Deol starrer film Gadar 2.

Kangana is happy that Nationalism is back in Hindi Cinema!! She writes on social media,

No mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon-looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content!!

Forget holiday even if it was a solo release first day could easily be 65- 70 cr. But its not just the economic drought that’s getting over in the film industry, but look at people, happy to see cinema bring excitement and nationalism back in people’s lives. Long live Tara Singh

Well, calling for the economic drought in Hindi cinema to be over, Kangana is all praises for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. As per reports in Indian Express, Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, made Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film registered an overall occupancy of over 60% on day one, while night shows accounted for a stunning 86% occupancy.

