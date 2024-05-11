Karan Johar on knowing the ‘Ranbir process’, wanting to direct Aishwarya & other things as he gets nostalgic for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will indeed be etched in everyone’s hearts where it felt like director Karan Johar went back to his calling and his style of filmmaking to its truest sense.

This was because, after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Johar was experimental as he presented stories like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan. Following that, he introduced newbies with Students of the Year. But then, it almost felt like he wanted to go back to a story he believes in the most and wants to tell the most.

And hence, recently, he went down the memory lane and taking a stroll down there, Johar shared a series of images on the Instagram talking about ADHM, and sharing some unknown anecdotes, while being thankful to the stars of the film and the process.

He penned saying, ” Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me…

It was all my life learnings about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final…

The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on set experiences ..

I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it…. He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child like portrayal of a broken hearted lover went beyond the written word… Anushka and him were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly! Anushka is pure hearted and that always come through on screen..I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity , poise and beauty ! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit ..I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart … the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh … Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna ….”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6yilshSXGA/?img_index=3

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released on 28th October 2016 after a lot of controversy surrounding the inclusion of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film. The film went on to do great business at the box office. Following that, Johar took a long break from direction before marking his return with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year.