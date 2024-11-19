Karan Johar Shares Ranveer Singh’s Iconic ‘Dola Re Dola’ Clip Giving a Message on Men’s Day

On the occasion of International Men’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a thought-provoking post celebrating men who advocate for equality and compassion. The post was accompanied by a clip from his recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury in a memorable performance of Dola Re Dola.

In his message, Johar emphasized that talent and passion are not bound by gender. He expressed appreciation for men who support feminism and work towards creating a fair and empathetic society. He highlighted the importance of self-expression, whether it’s through dance, sports, or other pursuits, encouraging everyone to break stereotypes and contribute to a more inclusive world.

The clip shared by Johar showcases a pivotal moment in the film, where Ranveer Singh’s character, Rocky, joins Tota Roy Chowdhury, who plays Alia Bhatt’s on-screen father, in a graceful dance performance. The scene not only celebrates art and individuality but also challenges societal norms by depicting two male characters embracing classical dance, traditionally seen as a female-dominated space.

Johar’s post resonated with many fans and industry peers, sparking discussions about redefining masculinity and fostering equality. The filmmaker has often used his platform to address such themes, and this instance was no exception.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been praised for its progressive storytelling, and this particular scene has become an emblem of breaking gender norms. By highlighting this moment on Men’s Day, Johar reinforced the idea that true strength lies in embracing humanity and individuality.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCiqxGVSMyS/?igsh=MWtzOGh3cmpkb3R1

The post serves as a reminder that celebrating Men’s Day is not just about honoring men but recognizing those who strive for a society where everyone can thrive.