Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First

With the first two songs in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani heading to the top of the charts, the countdown for the release on July 28 of one of this year’s most anticipated films has begun.

And with the mounting excitement comes the news that Karan intends to honour his mentor and guiding light Aditya Chopra by showing him the first print .

Says a source, “Adi and his late much-missed father Yash Chopra were always very close to Karan. Yashji was like a second father to Karan and Adi is the elder brother Karan never had. Karan takes Adi’s advice on all his films.”

Rocky Aur Rani… is special on another count. It features Karan’s first direct tribute to Yash Chopra. The song Tum kya mile is designed as a homage to Yash Chopra.Alia Bhatt is styled as Sridevi in Chandni.

Apparently Aditya Chopra who only watches films when they are released, will make an exception for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

“Karan will first show the film to his mother and Adi Chopra before it goes out in the world,” says a source.