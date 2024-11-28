Kareena Kapoor Congratulates Malaika Arora and Son Arhaan Khan on New Venture

Actor Malaika Arora has joined hands with her son, Arhaan Khan, to launch Scarlett House, a new restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. The eatery is housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, painted in a striking scarlet hue and designed to offer a unique dining experience.

While the restaurant has been garnering attention for its blend of vintage and contemporary interiors, Malaika’s close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to show her support. Kareena, known for her long-standing friendship with Malaika, shared her excitement on Instagram. In her story, she wrote, “Congratulations Malla and Arhaan, can’t wait to come in and eat.”

Kareena and Malaika’s friendship goes back years, and their mutual support has often been visible. Whether it’s personal milestones or professional ventures, the two have consistently cheered each other on. Kareena’s warm message for Scarlett House not only highlights their bond but also reflects her enthusiasm for her friend’s new journey.

The launch of Scarlett House is a significant step for Malaika and Arhaan as they venture into the hospitality industry. The restaurant, with its distinctive setting and thoughtfully curated interiors, aims to offer a cozy yet stylish dining experience.

Kareena’s message adds a personal touch to the buzz surrounding Scarlett House, emphasizing the importance of having a strong support system in both personal and professional endeavors. As the restaurant opens its doors, it carries with it the shared excitement of family and close friends.