Karishma Sharma Bags A New Project; Spotted Shooting With Ranveer Singh

Actress Karishma Sharma the talented actress who was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, has bagged an interesting project. The talented actress who has been seen in projects Ujda Chaman, Super 30, Hotel Milan, Fixerr, Ragini MMS: Returns, Silsila Pyar Ka and Pavitra Rishta (for TV), is happy as she announces her new project. This time, she is seen shooting with the amazingly talented Ranveer Singh.

Yes, Karishma posted about this new project on social media, and captioned it saying,

Shooting with @ranveersingh 🔥 Gonna be a blast 🤩 Stay tuned for something cool 😁

In this post, she posted pictures with the handsome hunk Ranveer Singh, where both are seen posing and smiling. Ranveer Singh as we know, is basking in the success of his Dharma Productions hit release with Alia Bhatt, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In these pictures, Karishma seems excited and thrilled to join hands with Ranveer Singh for his next new project. As soon as she posted this, fans of Karishma started brainstorming about this new project with Ranveer Singh.

Wow!! Seems like this is the big opportunity that Karishma Sharma was looking for!! Shooting with Ranveer Singh is big, right? Are you excited to see Karishma Sharma in this new project? Looking forward to more updates on this one?

