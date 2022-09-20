Beating the other favourite Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as the most sought-after entertainment celebrity to endorse consumer products, be it colas and chocolates or high-end cars.Kartik is being offered them all.

A leading ad guru who wishes to remain unnamed as he doesn’t want to cause any offence reveals, “Kartik has moved ahead of all competition in the endorsement field. Others top names for endorsements like Ranveer, Deepika, Kareena and Katrina have the advantage of being paired with their star-spouses. Kartik has done it on his own.”

The ad guru says Kartik is being offered whopping money for the endorsements. “It is very tempting money. But Kartik is being very particular about the products he endorses. I heard the boy won’t do any ads for products known to be damaging to health eventhough he is being offered unbelievable amounts.Let me tell you something: Kartik was offered that paan masala ad with Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan which Akshay Kumar recently joined. Kartik was offered the ad before Akshay. Kartik said no.”