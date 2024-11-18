Kashmera Shah shares a horrifying image from an accident in US; confirms she is safe

Actress Kashmera Shah, currently in the United States, recently shared news of an accident that left her shaken but grateful for her safety. Taking to Instagram, she informed her followers about the incident, posting an image of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat. In her caption, she expressed relief for having survived the ordeal.

In her post, Kashmera wrote, “Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma.” The actress indicated that the accident could have been more serious but was thankful that she escaped with minor injuries.

Kashmera’s husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, was quick to respond to her post, expressing his relief. He commented, “Thank god you’re safe now.” Actress Pooja Bhatt also reacted with concern, asking, “Oh Lord. What on earth happened, Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?”

Kashmera, Krushna, and their sons Rayaan and Krishaang frequently travel between India and the United States. At the time of the incident, Kashmera was alone in the US, while her family remained in India.

Recently, the couple appeared together in the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Krushna is currently involved with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Fans and colleagues have been sending their well-wishes and prayers for Kashmera’s speedy recovery, hoping that she returns to her family soon without any lasting impact from the incident.