Kashmera Shah Met With An Accident On The Set Of Laughter Chef; Hubby Krushna Abhishek Praises Her For This Reason

Laughter Chef the Colors reality show has seen the best of celebrities grace the episodes. Actor couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah who enjoy great camaraderie at work, have been a lively part of the show, interacting with confidence and great energy. Today was a bad day for Kashmera as she landed on set and had a setback soon after. She had a major fall on the set in which she hurt her ribs and sprained her ankle.

With what we can see from the pictures, Kashmera seems to have taken immediate medical help but continued to shoot for the show. This can be confirmed by the comments that Krushna made to Kashmera’s post.

Kashmera wrote on social media,

kashmera1

26 m

Said today that I think there is bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. Just had an accident on the sets where u had a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle but the show just go on #laughterchefsunlimitedentertainment #kashmerashah #kashmirashah #kash #comedy #bollywood #bollywoodsongs

And Krushna’s comment to her post read like this

krushna30

13 m

U didn’t let the shoot stop ❤️ lovely proud of u

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, three cheers to Kashmera’s willpower to work despite being injured!!