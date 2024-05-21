Katrina Kaif’s baby bump is visible? Viral London video sparks huge speculation

It was Voting Day yesterday in Mumbai and while everyone was talking about that with several appeals to everyone the same, there was one appearance that ruled the headlines instantly. That was of Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

As one knows, Padukone announced pregnancy a while ago but since then, she made almost no public appearances. Fans were waiting to see a glimpse of the same. That finally happened yesterday, as sporting a casual white long shirt and blue jeans, Padukone’s baby bump was visible as she was escorted in and out of the polling booth.

And it was only a few hours ago when another video hit the internet and fans couldn’t keep calm. The video was a secretly taken video of beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from London. The couple was strolling around when someone took a video of them from a considerable distance. But it was enough to have everyone on the internet lose their minds, where they couldn’t help but talk about what seemed to be Kaif’s baby bump. Wearing a long black jacket, everyone was remarking how her baby bump was visible. checkout the video-

This is a case of fuel adding to the fire, where Kaif has been rather inactive and aloof for a long time now, and even then, there were rumors circulating as to if Kaif is indeed pregnant or not.

Needless to say, the couple is yet to make any official announcement on it.