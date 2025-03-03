‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ confirms release date with Prosenjit Chatterjee & Jeet

Netflix India’s recent event confirmed the return of Khakee with a new installment, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The series, produced by Friday Storytellers, is set to premiere on March 20. Neeraj Pandey continues as the showrunner, while Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray take on directorial responsibilities.

The storyline unfolds in the early 2000s in a city where crime and political influence challenge law enforcement. IPS Arjun Maitra leads the charge in tackling the unrest, navigating a world where alliances shift unpredictably. The series explores his efforts to restore order amid rising tensions.

The cast features established names from Bengali cinema, including Jeet and Prosenjit, alongside Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. They are joined by Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

Jeet, making his Netflix debut with this series, expressed excitement about the project. He noted that fans had long wanted to see him and Prosenjit collaborate, and he was pleased to be part of a story that highlights layered storytelling. He also mentioned that the action sequences were a new challenge for him.

Prosenjit shared his enthusiasm for working with Jeet and the rest of the team. He appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with Neeraj Pandey and Netflix, believing the series presents a gripping narrative filled with power struggles and action. He hoped the audience would be engaged with the story’s twists and developments.

With its scheduled release on March 20, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter aims to offer a compelling crime drama experience on Netflix.

