‘Khel Khel Mein’ witnesses a late surge in advance bookings; might head towards double digits.

The film, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, started slow by opening its advance booking two days after its competitors Stree-2 and Vedaa. Fractured programming and slow opening of centres made the film start slowly in the bookings tussle.

However, as the day progressed, the tide turned in its favour, owing to positive reactions from screenings and early reviews across social media and other media platforms.

Khel Khel Mein rode a late surge, exceeding expectations to finish the day’s bookings at almost seven times of what its take-off had initially indicated.

Adding to the film’s momentum, the ensemble cast of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ seems to have landed their comic punches effectively, if media grapevine is to be believed. The buzz surrounding the actor performances and the comedy screenplay that is being spoken about, has further fueled interest, setting the stage for a promising festive weekend.

This upcoming weekend is indeed a big one for the film industry as we witness a three-way clash when it comes to Hindi films in the form of Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2. But that’s not it. Two films from down South – Thangalaan starring Chiyyan Vikram and Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt are also arriving in cinemas and their Hindi dubbed versions will be squaring off against the three Hindi film biggies.

Which one do you think will be able to stand out?