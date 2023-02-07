Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. For the longest time, rumours had been rife about the two of them secretly dating. Although the two of them never really acknowledged the same in the media and in public, they never denied the same either. Finally, the wait was over for all fans as they got married. The two of them got married in a lavish and intimate ceremony in presence of close family and friends at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and well, we loved it.

Just like any other big celebrity marriage ladies and gentlemen, internet and netizens were certainly eagerly waiting for the couple to drop their first set of happy photos from the marriage ceremony. Well, this time, they have finally done it and we can’t keep calm. The couple are looking extremely happy and delighted in each other’s presence and well, we love it. See the first set of photos below –



Well, we at IWMBuzz wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com