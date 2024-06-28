‘KILL’ fame Lakshya on why he considers Dharma Productions as ‘second family’

Touted to be one of the most acclaimed films and India’s most violent film yet, KILL is currently making a lot of noise ahead of its release for all the right reasons.

While the leading trio, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Taniya Maniktala are currently busy promoting the film on multiple platforms, one knows the kind of story that Lakshya had to go through being the face of a leading film that is produced by Dharma Productions.

Initially having signed on for Dostana 2, the film never saw the light of the day and soon, Lakshya was roped in to be the lead in KILL.

And for someone who was witnessed quite a journey already, the actor has, on multiple occasions opened up on how gratefully he has been to Dharma Productions and even called the production house, his ‘second family.’

The actor expressed his gratitude towards unwavering support from Dharma Productions during his intensive training for the role of an elite commando.

He shares his deep appreciation for the production house’s constant support, referring to the Dharma team as his second family. “Everyone at Dharma feels like family now,” Lakshya said. “The level of support I’ve received from them has been incredible. It doesn’t get better than this. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful.”

KILL is all set to have a worldwide release on 5th July, 2024 worldwide.