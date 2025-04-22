Kartik Aaryan Becomes ‘Ichchadhaari Naag’ for 2nd Dharma Productions Project, ‘Naagzilla’

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a new cinematic journey, taking on the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the upcoming film Naagzilla. The project marks a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, who are coming together for the first time to deliver an unconventional story rooted in Indian mythology.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for his flair for comedy-driven narratives, the film presents a unique blend of folklore and humour. The script comes from Gautam Mehra, whose writing sets the tone for what promises to be an imaginative storyline. Kartik plays the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a character navigating an unusual path, wrapped in fantasy elements.

This film marks Kartik’s follow-up collaboration with Dharma Productions, building on the momentum of their earlier project slated for a romantic release. Naagzilla also brings in a diverse set of producers including Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain, and the director himself, combining efforts to create an ambitious feature.

The release is strategically timed to coincide with Nag Panchami in August 2026, tapping into the cultural connection of the story’s central theme. Positioned as a genre-bending venture, Naagzilla attempts to offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience by merging traditional mythos with modern storytelling.

With a release date locked for 14 August 2026, the team is expected to begin filming soon. The film’s announcement has already created anticipation, as Kartik steps into uncharted territory, aiming to expand his range with a character that breaks away from his previous roles.