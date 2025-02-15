Akshay Kumar led biopic now titled ‘Kesari 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’; new release date announced

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming biopic on late lawyer and statesman Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair has undergone a major rebranding. The film, which was initially titled Shankara, will now release as Kesari Chapter 2 – The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. While it is thematically independent, the title connects it to Dharma’s 2019 film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar. The decision to rename the project is aimed at broadening its appeal, given the thematic similarities between the two films. Kesari was based on the Battle of Saragarhi, while Kesari Chapter 2 will explore events linked to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

The story revolves around C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle against British rule, set against the backdrop of the massacre. As a lawyer and nationalist, Nair played a key role in questioning British actions in India.

The film was initially scheduled for a Holi release but will now hit cinemas on April 18, 2025. The shift in date is seen as a strategic move to position the film for a strong box office run.

With Akshay Kumar leading the cast and a historical narrative at its core, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to generate interest among audiences. The film aims to shed light on lesser-known aspects of India’s freedom struggle, with courtroom drama and real-life events shaping its storyline. The response to its release will determine whether this branding decision resonates with viewers.