Neither KL, nor Athiya have made any official statement on the same

It seems like congratulations are in order for cricketer KL Rahul and female actor, Athiya Shetty. If one is wondering why, recent rumors suggest that the beloved couple is seemingly expecting their first child together.

This stems from one of the comments made by Athiya’s father and veteran Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty. The Hera Pheri actor recently made an appearance on a dance reality show and his remarks instantly made a splash. The most recent episode of ‘Dance Deewane’ saw Shetty coming in where the episode was titled, ‘Grand Masti With Grandparents.’ During the same, host and comedienne, Bharti Singh went on to question Shetty about how he would go on to act like a nana (maternal grandfather) because he was so cool and handsome.

To this, Shetty quirkily responded saying, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.” This went on to create a stir on social media and otherwise as to if, Rahul and Shetty are expecting their first child.

Reports suggest that the couple, known for their low-key relationship, might soon be welcoming their first child. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the couple but it seems unlikely that any of that will be provided by either party involved.

For the unversed, KL and Athiya met through common friends and gradually, their friendship transpired into love. Even though they began dating rather soon, they remained silent till 2021. Soon, it became official and the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2023 with a traditional South Indian wedding. Their small-scale nuptials were held at the expansive Khandala estate of Suniel Shetty.

When it comes to their professional front, Athiya last appeared in the film, Motichoor Chaknachoor back in 2019 but has been constantly active on social media with several collaborations; and KL is currently captaining Lucknow Supergiants in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League – IPL 2024.