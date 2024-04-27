Leaked Photos: Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s First Look As Ram-Sita From The Set Of Ramayana Is No Miss, Check Out

Regardless of how familiar you are with the epic tale of Ramayan, the thrill of the unknown always lingers. This is exactly what Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana promises. While the film’s details are shrouded in secrecy, the recent leaked photos of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita are causing a frenzy on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi As Ram-Sita

In the leaked photos, Ranbir plays Lord Ram, Ayodhya’s crown prince, dressed in traditional attire. In comparison, Sai looks as gorgeous as Princess Sita. With the backdrop of the Golden Kingdom, the duo looks beautiful in the viral photos from the sets of the historical drama. They are paired for the first time together in a film.

According to reports from several entertainment organizations, Ranbir is following a strict vegetarian diet to transform himself into Lord Ram fully. Earlier, the actor was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where he played a violent man. It will be interesting to see him as Ram.

According to reports, Bobby Deol, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunny Deol will play Kumbhkaran, Vibhishana, and Lord Hanuman, respectively. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

