Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Chandni Bar’ rights sold for a shocking amount

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen has reportedly secured the rights to Chandni Baar, the acclaimed film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film won four National Awards. The confirmation came through journalist Vicky Lalwani, who revealed that discussions about the project are ongoing.

When approached for details, Sudipto Sen stated that he is in talks with the film’s co-producer, R. Mohan. He mentioned that while discussions have progressed, some legal formalities are yet to be completed. Sen also shared that he is keen on developing a sequel to the original film but preferred to speak further on the subject once the process is finalized.

Reports suggest that the transaction is valued at approximately ₹1.75 crore. Earlier, there was speculation that writer Mohan Azad, responsible for the screenplay and dialogues of the first film, might take on the director’s role for the next installment. However, with Sen’s involvement, it remains to be seen whether he will direct the project himself or if Madhur Bhandarkar will return to helm the sequel.

The possibility of Tabu reprising her role from the 2001 film is also a point of curiosity. As details unfold, audiences await clarity on whether the sequel will continue the original storyline or explore a new narrative. With Sudipto Sen now holding the rights, further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.