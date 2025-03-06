Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Critical, Gets Admitted To ICU

Pankaj Dheer, known for his iconic role of Karna in the TV series Mahabharat, has been hospitalized. The actor’s health condition deteriorated recently, and he is now admitted to the ICU, leading to his critical situation. Pankaj is currently 68 years old, and owing to his serious condition, fans and well-wishers are praying for his speedy recovery. There are no reports or news about what actually happened to the actor.

Pankaj Dheer is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment world. He was born on 8 November 1956 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The actor marked his debut in the field in 1983 with the film Sookha, while his first directed film was My Father Godfather in 2014. However, Pankaj became a household name after portraying the character of Karna in the show Mahabharat in 1988, which was also his TV debut.

In addition to this, Pankaj has appeared in TV shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug, and Badho Bahu. He has also appeared in films like Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah. He was last seen in Ajooni in 2023 and Dhruv Tara—Samay Sadi Se Pare in 2024.

In personal life, Pankaj Dheer is married to Anita Dheer. They have a son and a daughter. The son is Nikitin Dheer, an actor. Nikitin is married to Kratika Sengar. His daughter’s name is Nikita Shah.