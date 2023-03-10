Shweta Gautam the talented actress who was last seen in Nima Denzongpa will soon enter the Star Bharat show Ajooni. Produced by Frames Productions and Prem Entertainment, Ajooni has Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana playing the leads.

The show has recently seen the entry of a new family, that of the brother of Ravinder Singh Bagga (Pankaj Dheer). Actors Nimisha Vakharia, Arun Bakshi and Robin Sohi have already entered the plot.

While Nimisha plays the grandmother, Arun is Tejinder Singh Bagga, the brother of Ravinder. Robin plays Shanky Bagga, his son.

Shweta Gautam will be seen playing the wife of Tejinder, by name, Kaveri.

When contacted, Shweta Gautam confirmed the news saying, “Yes, it has been a long wait for me after Nima Denzongpa. The idea was to pick up something meaty. The character in Ajooni fits the bill well. It is wonderful getting into the cast of the show. It is a great feeling to work with this production house. All the actors are very warm. I am happy playing this character.”

We hear that the entry of this family will open up a secret of the past, that will keep the audience glued to the storyline.

We buzzed the spokesperson at Star Bharat but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.