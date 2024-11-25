Malaika Arora finally reveals her relationship status too; she isn’t single

Actress Malaika Arora recently shared a cryptic post on her social media, giving a glimpse into her current relationship status. The post featured a playful question: “What is my status right now?” with three options listed below – In a relationship, Single, and Hehehe. Malaika ticked the last option, Hehehe, leaving fans intrigued about her personal life.

Over the years, Malaika’s relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor has been a topic of widespread discussion. The two were reportedly in a long-term relationship and even lived together for some time. Speculation about their marriage had surfaced on several occasions, but as known, recently it has gotten more and more clear that their relationship might have come to an end.

Arjun Kapoor recently addressed his relationship status, stating he is single during a promotional event. However, his actions spoke volumes when he stood by Malaika during a difficult time, offering support after the passing of her stepfather. Despite their breakup, the duo continues to engage with their followers through indirect, cryptic posts on social media, sparking discussions about their dynamic.

Fans have noticed an ongoing pattern of back-and-forth exchanges between the two, often resembling a virtual conversation or, at times, an “Insta battle.” While some interpret their posts as playful banter, others see them as subtle hints about their current relationship.

Neither Malaika nor Arjun had offered a clear confirmation about their current status until now, where it is more clear than earlier. For now, Malaika’s choice of Hehehe on her recent post has added another layer of mystery to their story, leaving the audience curious about what lies ahead for the two.