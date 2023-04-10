Malaika Arora, the popular Bollywood beauty, recently faced an unfortunate incident at the birthday and Easter party of choreographer Terence Lewis. India’s Best Dancer judge threw a fancy bash for his friends from the industry and had an absolutely great time with them.

Malaika Gets Angry

Malaika Arora came looking radiant as ever in a yellow dress. Terence came outside to meet her. Choreographer and co-judge on India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur also joined them. The three struck a pose for the camera before entering the venue. While she was talking to Geeta Kapoor a man in a red shirt interrupted her and dropped her phone. The actress was left in a shocked state but soon the man picked up the phone from the ground and handed it over to Malaika Arora. Fortunately, no damage was caused to the phone.

Funny Incident With Malaika

As per reports in the media, Malaika had another funny incident over the weekend as she was exiting a party on Saturday night. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who was walking ahead of her, accidentally grabbed her hand thinking it was his wife Dolly. While Ritesh looked back and corrected his mistake immediately, Malaika was later seen having a good laugh about it as she was entering her car.

