Malaika Arora issues official statement on her father, Anil Mehta’s death

Social media and TV personality, Malaika Arora and her family would possibly still not be over the huge shock that came across earlier today, when it was confirmed that her father, Anil Arora had passed away.

The entire day went by with more and more people in the entertainment industry coming in to either pay their respects or in absolute shock, trying to fathom what happened and why it happened.

Now, Malaika Arora herself went on to post an official statement on the same and while she did not validate any theories going around surrounding her father’s passing, she did ask for privacy surrounding the matter, “WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR DEAR FATHER, ANIL MEHTA. HE WAS A GENTLE SOUL, A DEVOTED GRANDFATHER, A LOVING HUSBAND, AND OUR BEST FRIEND. OUR FAMILY IS IN DEEP SHOCK BY THIS LOSS, AND WE KINDLY REQUEST PRIVACY FROM THE MEDIA AND WELL-WISHERS DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

WE APPRECIATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING, SUPPORT, AND RESPECT.

WITH GRATITUDE,

JOYCE, MALAIKA, AMRITA, SHAKEEL,ARHAAN,AZAAN, RAYYAN, CASPER, AXL,DUFFY & BUDDY”-

For the uninitiated, rumors have been abuzz that Arora’s father committed suicide while standing on the balcony of his apartment. Following that, Arora’s mother, Joyce went on to come forward and give her take to the media about what happened and how.

Police were also lined up outside their house to investigate the matter further. Some of the biggest who’s who of the industry who are associated with the Arora family came forward and marked their presence at her residence – right from ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan to former partner, Arjun Kapoor and many more.