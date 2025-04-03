Malaika Arora’s Unveils New Tattoos, ‘Sabr Shukr’; Reveals the Meaning For Her

Malaika Arora recently revealed a new tattoo at a red carpet event, though unintentionally. The tattoo, which reads sabr shukr, carries significant meaning for her. She shared that tattoos mark important moments in her life, and this one represents the experiences of 2024. She explained that the words “patience” and “gratitude” have provided her with strength and perspective over the past year.

The past year was particularly difficult for Malaika, as she lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September. Additionally, her separation from Arjun Kapoor was widely discussed. She reflected that tattoos serve as reminders of moments and emotions she wants to carry forward.

Malaika recalled getting the tattoo on the same day it was noticed by the media. She mentioned that a plaster had been covering it, but since it felt uncomfortable, she removed it, which is when cameras captured it. She also spoke about her previous tattoo, done eight years ago after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, which depicts three birds in flight—symbolizing a new chapter in her life.

When asked about the possibility of finding love again, she said she was not focused on it. She acknowledged that relationships cannot be planned and emphasized that patience has helped her reach a better mental space. While she remains open to love, she believes it will happen naturally.

Malaika also addressed speculation about her Instagram posts, clarifying that they are not meant as cryptic messages. She stated that they are simply thoughts she finds meaningful, often shared by her mother.

Her latest tattoo, much like her posts, reflects a mindset of resilience and acceptance.