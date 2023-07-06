ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Malaika’s father Anil Arora gets admitted to hospital, former visits with mother Joyce

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has been admitted to the hospital, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. Scroll below to check the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 20:42:59
Malaika’s father Anil Arora gets admitted to hospital, former visits with mother Joyce

Malaika Arora‘s father, Anil Arora, has been admitted to the hospital, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. The news was shared by popular celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, who posted exclusive glimpses on social media. The video captures Malaika Arora and her mother, Joyce, visiting the hospital to be by Anil Arora’s side.

The reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed, but fans are sending their prayers and well wishes for his speedy recovery. The images shared by Viral Bhayani have sparked speculation and concern, and we are hoping for positive updates regarding Anil Arora’s health. Fans eagerly await further news and updates on this matter.

Viral Bhayani shares exclusive glimpses on social media, check out:

Sharing the video, the celebrity paparazzo’s page mentions, “Malaika Arora along with her mother snapped at the hospital today! Her father is apparently admitted in the. Hospital, we hope everything is fine and he recovers soon”

Have a look-

However, the video garnered criticism from the netizens, which we think are way too irrelevant and harsh given the adversity the family is going through.

One wrote, “Inke pass kapde hote nahi hai..ki…..dimag nahi hai kaha kaisa pehna na chahiye….normal kabhi pehn lo..to issue hote hai kya….baaal to Aisa baandh ti hai jaise gym se direct aayi hai”

Another wrote, “Yaha toh dhang key kapde phain key ana tha na #pagal”

A third user wrote, “I just don’t understand how heartless some people are . Her dad is not well, admitted in hospital and still some retards are talking ab her clothing and body. Like seriously guys? Are yall humans?”

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Movie Buzz: Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 team survives life-threatening road mishap
Movie Buzz: Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 team survives life-threatening road mishap
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora’s “Chhaiya Chhaiya”, video sets fire on internet
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora’s “Chhaiya Chhaiya”, video sets fire on internet
Latest Stories
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)
Here’s Know What Shruti Haasan’s Father Calls Her
Here’s Know What Shruti Haasan’s Father Calls Her
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE’s Explosive Teaser Breaks Records, Surpasses 45 Million Views in Just 12 Hours!
Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE’s Explosive Teaser Breaks Records, Surpasses 45 Million Views in Just 12 Hours!
Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React
Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’
Read Latest News