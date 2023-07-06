Malaika’s father Anil Arora gets admitted to hospital, former visits with mother Joyce

Malaika Arora‘s father, Anil Arora, has been admitted to the hospital, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. The news was shared by popular celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, who posted exclusive glimpses on social media. The video captures Malaika Arora and her mother, Joyce, visiting the hospital to be by Anil Arora’s side.

The reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed, but fans are sending their prayers and well wishes for his speedy recovery. The images shared by Viral Bhayani have sparked speculation and concern, and we are hoping for positive updates regarding Anil Arora’s health. Fans eagerly await further news and updates on this matter.

Sharing the video, the celebrity paparazzo’s page mentions, “Malaika Arora along with her mother snapped at the hospital today! Her father is apparently admitted in the. Hospital, we hope everything is fine and he recovers soon”

However, the video garnered criticism from the netizens, which we think are way too irrelevant and harsh given the adversity the family is going through.

One wrote, “Inke pass kapde hote nahi hai..ki…..dimag nahi hai kaha kaisa pehna na chahiye….normal kabhi pehn lo..to issue hote hai kya….baaal to Aisa baandh ti hai jaise gym se direct aayi hai”

Another wrote, “Yaha toh dhang key kapde phain key ana tha na #pagal”

A third user wrote, “I just don’t understand how heartless some people are . Her dad is not well, admitted in hospital and still some retards are talking ab her clothing and body. Like seriously guys? Are yall humans?”

