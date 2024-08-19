Manasi Parekh On Winning The National award for best actress

So another famous Parekh after Asha?

Ha ha , Sir, I wish that would come true. Even I am in a state of disbelief since the morning .I have been gushing, I was crying because I was like, “Oh my god, this was so unexpected.”

I can really imagine the effect this announcement to you and your family and everyone around you?

Oh my daughter and my husband and the family…My husband produced the Kutch Express. My daughter is seven years old and she’s like, “Oh, why are you crying?You should be happy when you win an awatd.

It’s quite an achievement, you know, because you are not one of those jo aage badhkar lobbying karte hain.You just did your work and let the work speak?

Absolutely, Sir.And I feel so validated with this because when I started acting some six, seven years ago, a lot of the Hindi industry people were like,why are you doing Gujarati films,and I was like I’m forging my own path here because I believe there’s so much potential in regional languages .

The barriers, the language barriers fell like five, six years ago, very seriously?

Oh absolutely. I also think it’s a great sense of validation for my hard workAnd you know, for me to do this at a point in time and to be in a film that talks about feminism..

How do you women do it, work and take care of the family and you have a child which is a separate family altogether…When you go out to work, she must be very resentful, Mama kyo, jati hai….

Yeah, she does get a little sad, but she understands, you know, I have done seven films after giving birth to her.So now she’s kind of an understanding seven years old and yeah, so every year there’s a couple of projects that I’m away for .She’s used to it and then, you know, one balances it out.

I’m sure but tell me something t, your, your climb towards this National award has been slow and steady.I have, I confess I haven’t seen your other films.I’ve just seen Kutch Express. Has it been a struggle?

Yes, it’s always been a struggle.Of course it’s been a struggle.I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a struggle.And it’s a struggle for everybody, even the established people are struggling.Everyday is a struggle and in the entertainment industry more so ; also as an actress, as a working woman , you know, there is always this struggle to get the parts that one wants to pick.

But you got a strong performance-oriented role in Kutch Express?

Yeah, but that’s because I produced it.I believe , you know, we can’t wait for others to do it for us actresses.We have to fend for ourselves.And I believe that the time has come for us to do what we want to do.I’ve actually been able to it for myself and this award is a validation of my struggle and other actresses like me.Even in Gujarati when I started out, there are not many female parts written.You always have the male as the central character.

You have the power and you’re making it happen.So it’s lovely.Do you have plans now?Of course everything changes for you. So do you feel that a new phase in your career is about to start because of this fantastic break?

You know, for me, I approach it very differently.I always worked because I love the work.It’s been a very slow and steady journey, but it’s been a steady journey.It’s constantly getting better and better.

In fact, I’m going to catch your other films now?

You must see Dear Father with Paresh Rawal. I have done a Hindi film which hopefully will be releasing.I did Uri . That was a small role. I did a web series after that.It’s just that in Hindi for me, there’s been too much of waiting.I don’t know why. And, you know, I’m not the kind of person who likes to wait .Lekin main wait kyon karoon? I am doing my bit here in Gujarat, and I’m thankfully getting the support of the audience .My film Jhamkudi, right now is a big hit.So there is a critical acclaim with the National award and the box office validation with Jhamkudi .So both are happening to you.

So celebration time in the family?

Absolutely.Except that I’m busy shooting.My next film is a very beautiful love story about a single mother, and a younger guy.And that subject has never been explored in Gujarat. It will be leading in Jan-Feb. My husband Parthiv Gohil is a singer.Both of us were like, let’s do something for the Gujarati language.And that’s how we started our production house. I’m hoping and praying that things fall in place after this National .

Incidentally, what do you think of Nithya Menen with whom you share the National award ?Have you watched her work?

No, I haven’t.But I know her, but I haven’t really seen her work.I feel very happy for her also.I want to have a party. So what I’m going to do is since I’m shooting in Ahmedabad,we’ll do like a thing here and then when I come back to Mumbai ,we’ll do a proper bash. I would love to invite you also.