Manasi Parekh Praises Swapnil Joshi’s Versatility and Experience in ‘Shubhchintak’

National Award winner Manasi Parekh, who has been entertaining audiences for a decade and is still fondly remembered for her roles in URI and Gujarati films like Golkeri and Kutch Express, will soon appear in a new Gujarati film titled Shubhchintak.

The actress is paired with popular Marathi star Swwapnil Joshi, who is making his Gujarati film debut with this project.

In an exclusive conversation, when asked how it felt to work with Swapnil Joshi, especially since this marks his Gujarati debut, Manasi shared, “Swapnil and I had been wanting to work together for almost a year. We first met at a film festival, discussing the possibility of collaborating. When Shubhchintak came my way, I instantly saw him fitting into the cop role. He’s a spectacular actor and one of the top stars in Marathi cinema. Even in Gujarati, he’s so fluent! He’s energetic, positive, and spot-on on set. He’s an extremely experienced and versatile performer, and working with him was truly a joy. I can’t wait for more opportunities to work with him again.”

When asked what surprised her most about Swapnil as a co-star, Manasi replied, “What surprised me was that he speaks fluent Gujarati because he studied in a Gujarati-medium school for almost 10 years! His Gujarati is impeccable, as good as any native speaker, so we didn’t need to work on his language.”

With an impressive cast that also includes Viraf Patell, Deep Vaidya, Ekta Kansara, Tusharika Rajyaguru, and Mehul Bhuj, Shubhchintak promises to bring together some of the finest talents from both Gujarati and Marathi cinema. Produced under Soul Sutra, the production house founded by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh, the film is eagerly awaited by fans.