Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’

A viral video from the Indian state of Manipur has emerged, exposing a brutal attack on two women from the Kuki-Zo tribe. The 26-second footage captured a mob of men, some alarmingly young, parading and assaulting the defenceless women, who were stripped naked, in an act of utter barbarism.

The distressing video showcases the group of assailants mercilessly groping and sexually attacking the women as they were forcibly led towards an isolated field. As per the initial information lodged in the First Information Report (FIR) by the survivors, one of the victims, a 21-year-old, fell prey to a horrifying gang rape during the harrowing incident. The second woman, aged 42, also endured severe abuse at the hands of the aggressors.

Outrage and condemnation have poured in from all corners of the country as citizens and activists demand swift action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of anger and frustration, with netizens rallying together to ensure justice for the victims and their community.

Given that, the actresses from Bollywood, starting from Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena, many raised concerned regarding the same on their respective social media handles. Here’s what they said.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle to share a note, referring to the same. She wrote, “I can’t believe what I just read…. So disturbing.. SO DISTURBING!! I am sorry to say this but what in the world is going on. My heart goes out to the victims. Hope the perpetrators are punished to the full extent! #Manipur”

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reshared a post by Faye D’souza on her Instagram handle that says “The idea that women deserve protection only as mothers, sisters and daughters is offensive.

Women are humans and equal citizen and so are owed diginity and safety.

It’s not about modesty and honour, it’s about RIGHTS!”

Priyanka Chopra

The global citizen took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “It took a video going viral… 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed-

before action was taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter —irrespective of what and why situational or circumstantial, we can not allow women to be pawns in any game. The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing — swift justice. #togetherinshame #justiceforthewomenofmanipur”

Kareena Kapoor

Bebo too raised concerns against the same and wrote, “Deeply disturbed with the situation in #Manipur.

All words of condoning the crimes mean nothing

until action is taken. Swiftly.”

Our hearts go out to Manipur.