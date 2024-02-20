Media Reports: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

Celebrity power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have set the internet abuzz with the delightful news of expecting their first child together. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the enchanting duo, known for their stellar performances on screen and their off-screen chemistry, is all set to embark on the beautiful journey of parenthood.

Reports surfaced recently indicating that Deepika, who captivated hearts with her stunning appearance at the BAFTA, is in her second trimester of pregnancy. The news has been met with immense joy and excitement from fans worldwide. While Deepika has been making regular public appearances, there have been subtle hints of her pregnancy, but nothing overtly confirmed until now.

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and their chemistry was undeniable. Their on-screen collaboration continued with blockbuster hits like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Their reel-life romance soon transcended into real-life, culminating in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14, 2018, after six years of courtship.

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika expressed her excitement about the prospect of starting a family with Ranveer. When asked if becoming a mother is something she looks forward to, Deepika responded with an emphatic absolutely. She further mentioned, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”