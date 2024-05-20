Mega Collaboration: NTR Jr & ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel officially announce ‘NTRNeel’

NTR Jr. is on a high and how. The RRR actor, who celebrates his birthday today has now gone on to announce a mega collaboration with none other than director Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

The film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, was announced long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans.

In a delightful turn of events, and to amplify NTR’s birthday celebrations, the makers announced a crucial shoot update today. The film’s production is set to commence in August 2024. This surprise update from the makers has thrilled fans everywhere. Director Prasanth Neel is currently busy putting the final touches on the script, ensuring it lives up to the monumental expectations.

Neel, renowned for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project, elevating NTR’s on-screen persona to new heights. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating the dynamic collaboration between NTR and Neel, which is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Sharing this news on Social media the makers wrote, “ Happy Birthday to the ‘MAN OF MASSES’ @tarak9999 ❤‍🔥 -Team #NTRNeel Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project 🔥 #HappyBirthdayNTR”

https://x.com/NTRArtsOfficial/status/1792414495320711319

This film will be produced by the prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, promising a huge scale. The team plans to mount the film on a scale comparable to the KGF films, aiming to deliver a truly epic experience. The anticipation surrounding NTRNeel is palpable, with fans and industry insiders alike eager to see how this collaboration will unfold. As August 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on this film, waiting to witness the magic that NTR and Prasanth Neel are set to create.

As known, NTR Jr now has three humongous films in his kitty, which include Devara Part 1 and War 2 apart from NTRNeel.