Mirzapur S3 Trailer Launch: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Steal Attention, Vijay Varma Says, “Bahot Bura Hua”

Good news for fans of thriller action Mirzapur: The third season trailer was released today. For the grand trailer launch event in town, the cast of the show appeared in style, grabbing attention. Vijay Varma’s statement caught attention, intriguing fans to see what will happen next.

In the exclusive photos from the trailer launch, the cast of Mirzapur looks excited to entertain the audience with something unexpected. Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit, looked cool in a black t-shirt and loose pants. In contrast, Pankaj Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, grabbed attention with his sophisticated style. For the trailer launch of the third season on stage, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Kaur, Sheeba Chaddha, and others were present. As special guests, Farah Akhtar and Prime Video India Orginala Head Nikhil Madhok also attended the launch.

Vijay Varma, who played the role of Tyagi Brothers, talked about his character and said, “Lekin bahot bura hua hai, Tyagi parivar ke sath bahot kuch bura hua unka kuch lena dena tha nahi lekin ab lena aur Dena dono hai. Toh vo ayega. Revenge is the meaning toh uski ke rang roop.”

The Mirzapur season 3 trailer looks more intense and intriguing. Everyone is burning in the fire of revenge and politics. It will be interesting to see who will rule over the Purvanchal.