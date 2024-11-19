Moon Moon Sen’s Husband, Riya Sen And Raima Sen’s Father Bharat Dev Varma Dies At 83

Moon Moon Sen is a famous Indian actress who recently faced a major loss with the death of her beloved husband, Bharat Dev Varma. On Tuesday, 19 November, which is today, a member of the former Royal family of Tripura died at their Kolkata home. He was 83 years old at the time of his death. As per reports by TOI, Bharat Dev Varma’s health condition deteriorated, and a private ambulance was called from the hospital in Dhakuri, but before the arrival of the officials, he took his last breath.

Who was Bharat Dev Varma?

Bharat Dev Varma belonged to a former Royal family in Tripura. His mother was the princess of Cooch Behar, and his elder sister was the princess of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara. Bharat married the famous actress Moon Moon Sen, with who he had two daughters who are also actresses, Raima Sen and Riya Sen.

Actress Moon Moon Sen started her career in acting after her marriage and embracing motherhood in 1984 with the film Andar Baahar. With her skilful acting, she gained fame in films in different languages with films like 100 Days and Sirivennela. In her whole career, she has starred in 60 films and 40 TV shows.