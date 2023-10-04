I am happy to be in a film that celebrates women and India's achievements: Raima Sen on The Vaccine War

Raima Sen, the talented and accomplished actress, who is seen playing the role of journalist Rohini Singh Dhulia, in The Vaccine War, shares her insights on the film’s narrative, her character, and the pride she feels in being a part of the project. Read on:

What made you say yes to the script?

Vivek Agnihotri told me about the vaccine and how India managed to make it, about the lives of these scientists, women scientists who left everything and worked tirelessly to develop these vaccines. The movie celebrates these women scientists who made significant sacrifices to create the vaccine. So it’s a celebratory film. He told me that everyone should know about the achievements made by these scientists. So he asked me if I would like to do this role, which is not in a positive light and somewhat negative because there was a section of people during the pandemic who believed that India couldn’t do it. Someone had to play that role. He said, “Would you like to do this role? I can guarantee you that people might not love you, but they won’t ignore you.” As an actor, I thought about how this film would go down in history. Even if I’m playing a science journalist who believes that India can’t do it, at least I believe in what I was saying and doing at that point. There were many people like me. So I was just their voice.

How impactful is your character in the storyline?

Rohini Singh Dhulia is a very strong woman who bases her beliefs on thorough research. She believes India can’t do it, probably because India hasn’t done something like this before. She’s a very strong character. Vivek told me to play my role very honestly and convincingly and let the audiences decide if I am good or bad. But I am doing my job as a journalist, as a science journalist, and I believe in whatever I am saying. I’m not manipulating any evidence. For me, it was a role that I had to play honestly.

How proud do you feel to be part of such a film?

I am proud to be a part of it. I have already seen the reactions, taking it all over America and all over the world, and the reactions from households even here in India. People love the movie, and they’re so happy to learn about what India went through to make the vaccine and how women are celebrated in a positive light. So I am happy to be in a film that celebrates women and India’s achievements.

How was it working under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri?

I think he’s very cool and composed. He was very sweet to me. We did a lot of rehearsals and discussed how this character should look and act. I had many meetings with his wife as well, who is a fantastic actor. He was very accommodating and chilled out with me. If I found something difficult, he would make changes to help me. He gives the actor the freedom to bring something of their own to the table. He knows his job and doesn’t demand anything extra.

How was your working experience with Nana Patekar?

I didn’t really get to work closely with him as I only had one scene with him. So I didn’t get to meet him personally.