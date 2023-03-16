Raima Sen the extremely good-looking Bengali actress is still single. Raima in a recent interview has shared that she gets irritated when someone asks her about her marriage plans. Raima who is presently enjoying all the limelight for her project Dwitiyo Purush, was seen talking about marriage and her thoughts.

According to her, marriage can’t be a ‘goal’ or a ‘final destination’ in one’s life. She also feels marriage is not like a chapter that will complete her life. Raima says she doesn’t understand why people think that she’s not happy in her life because she isn’t married yet. The actress insists she is very much happy as being a single gives her much-needed freedom and she won’t have to answer to anyone except for her parents.

Raima is more focused on her career right now and she wants to wait for the right person to step into her life. She says it will be like the right person at the right time and the right place.

