More details about Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic’ revealed

It has been over two years since Rocking Star Yash arrived on the big screen but created a massive stir with the sequel of KGF – KGF Chapter 2. While there has been a constant wonder if Yash will roll with KGF 3 first or not that was taken care of when it was announced that Yash will be leading the film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups.

The film, as things stand, eyes for an April 10, 2025 release. Initially, Yash was all set to co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was set to play Yash’s sister in the film but the latter backed out and Nayanthara replaced her. The film also stars other female megastars, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan.

Adding some more details now, a report in Hindustan Times suggests that the film is all set to re-live and present the era between the 1950s and 1970s. The entire world of the film has been created with a larger-than-life vision that is also very authentic.

The set will be located on the outskirts of Bangalore and the film is touted to be an action-oriented film against the backdrop of the drug mafia. The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas and will be Yash’s 19th film. A teaser video of the same was also released a while ago.

Yash is also all set to play the iconic role of Ravana in the ambitious film, Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari.