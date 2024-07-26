Tara Sutaria issues clarification on being a part of Yash led ‘Toxic’

It has been over two years now since KGF Chapter 2 arrived and ignited a storm at the box office and otherwise. Rocking Star Yash hasn’t done any film since then but a few months ago, it was sealed that Yash will indeed lead and star in the film, Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups.

The project is touted to be mounted on a huge scale with stylised setting and apart from Yash, is the female lead casting that has been making the most noise.

If one would remember, there was a report that actor Tara Sutaria has been finalised to play one of the two female leads in the film opposite Yash, where the other is Kiara Advani.

However, this seems to be untrue as Sutaria herself went on to clarify the same even though she didn’t take any names of the respective project. Posting on her story, she wrote, “Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me.”

The actress added, “Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS – Nobody is second to anyone.”-

While this does somehow make it clear how she is talking about Toxic – the last line ‘PS- Nobody is second to anyone’ caught the eyeballs owing to how the report clearly mentioned that she will be the ‘second’ lead opposite Yash.

Nevertheless, Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups has witnessed several developments when it comes to the casting, where initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to be in the film but it didn’t work out and now Nayanthara will be playing that role, while Huma Qureshi will playing a negative character. The film is set on the backdrop of a drug mafia and will be directed by Geetu Mohandas.