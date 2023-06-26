ADVERTISEMENT
Movie Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran sustains injury during shoot, Thalapathy Vijay in legal trouble

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Thalapathy Vijay are two of the most popular and admired superstars that we have in the country at present and well, we love it. Right now, let's take a look at the latest happening at their end

26 Jun,2023 18:23:13
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Thalapathy Vijay are two of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, both of them have done a terrific job in the Indian entertainment industry and well, their journey has indeed been wonderful and inspiring for real. Both of them enjoy a humongous fan following and well, the best thing about them has to be the fact that anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral and in the true sense of the term. Over the years, both of them have done a terrific job and well, we have absolutely loved every bit of it all the time.

So, let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Thalapathy Vijay:

As far as Prithviraj Sukumaran is concerned, he has unfortunately sustained leg injuries during the filming of the movie ‘Vilayath Buddha’ as per reports in Mathrubhumi. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kochi to receive medical attention. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday. It is an upcoming film by Jayan Nambiar featuring him in the lead role.

On the other hand, as far as Thalapathy Vijay is concerned ladies and gentlemen, he and his makers of Leo are apparently in legal trouble. The film’s song Naa Ready which was unveiled on Vijay’s birthday has been accused of promoting smoking and consumption of alcohol. The song received a massive response from fans but it has reportedly irked some people. An activist named RTI Selvam has filed a complaint against the team for glorifying drug usage and rowdyism in the song.

Well, what’s your take and opinion on these two big updates ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

