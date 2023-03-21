Akshay Kumar and Chiranjeevi are two of the biggest superstars in the Indian entertainment industry. While Chiranjeevi is a lot senior to Akshay in terms of age and experience and has been ruling the roost in the South regional entertainment industry for more than 40 years, Akshay Kumar started with a bang in Bollywood post the 90s and ever since then, he’s grown immensely in his career right now. Even today, whenever they come up with new movies, fans love every bit of it.

So, to give you all an update about their upcoming movie releases, we have special information for you all folks. As far as Akshay Kumar is concerned, his next which is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is set to release in cinemas on 1st September, 2023. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar is set to release in cinemas on 11th August, 2023. See below folks –

AKSHAY KUMAR – 'SOORARAI POTTRU' HINDI REMAKE: RELEASE DATE LOCKED… The #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #SooraraiPottru – starring #AkshayKumar – to release in cinemas on 1 Sept 2023… #SudhaKongara – who directed the original #Tamil version – directs. pic.twitter.com/qVaadIgsxr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2023

