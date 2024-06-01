Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Box Office Day 1: The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer beats all expectations to earn big

Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has decided all odds and surpassed all expectations to earn big on the first day of its release. The film has garnered Rs 7 crore on Day 1 and a lot of this is attributed to yesterday being National Cinema Lovers Day where the tickets were flat at Rs 99 per person.

This led to a barrage of footfalls in the theaters, which benefited the film a lot.

According to the same industry tracker, the overall Hindi occupancy stood at 56.15% at the domestic box office.

As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaipur bagged the first place as the city with the highest occupancy across India that stood at 86 percent. Chennai and Bengaluru trailed behind with 68 percent and 63.25 percent occupancy rates respectively.

This film directed by Sharan Sharma features Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Produced under the banner Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film was also received well by the critics and has led to a good word-of-mouth.

However, for the film to have a decent total, it will have to keep the momentum high on Saturday and Sunday.

If it happens, this will be the second hit in a row for Rajkummar Rao, whose Srikanth that released on 10th May has been declared a hit garnering over Rs 40 crores at the box office.