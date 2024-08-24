Mr. Stardust No More: Ram Kamal Mukherjee Remembers Nari Hira’s Indelible Mark on Indian Cinema

The news of Nari Hira’s passing on August 23rd has sent shockwaves through the media and entertainment industry. The veteran advertiser and film producer, affectionately known as Mr. Stardust, was 86 years old. As the founder of Magna Publishing and Magna Films, Hira played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of film journalism in India.

Among those paying tribute to the media icon is Ram Kamal Mukherjee, a renowned author, producer, and director. In an emotional post on Instagram, Mukherjee wrote, “When the king of “words” sleeps… we know the value, if “silenced.” An institution that groomed journalists, photographers, and graphic designers and fought parallel with new technologies just to keep the era of print media alive. Mr Nari Hira leaves behind his legacy, which will be remembered for eternity by students of journalism. Goodbye, Mr Hira. Love.”

Mukherjee’s tribute highlights the immense impact Hira had on the industry. Through his magazines, including Stardust, Society, and Health & Nutrition, Hira set a new standard for film journalism in India. He also pioneered video films in the mid-1980s, launching the careers of Aditya Pancholi and Urmila Matondkar.

Hira’s legacy extends beyond his publications and films. He was a mentor to many journalists, photographers, and graphic designers, providing a platform for them to showcase their talent. His commitment to print media, even in the face of new technologies, ensured that the era of print media remained alive.

As Mukherjee so eloquently put it, Hira’s legacy will be remembered for eternity by students of journalism. His contribution to the industry will continue to inspire future generations of media professionals.

Nari Hira’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the industry he helped shape. Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s tribute serves as a reminder of the impact Hira had on those who knew him and the industry at large.