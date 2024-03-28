Movies | News

Interestingly this writer had contacted Mukesh Khanna on February 17 for his views on the movie version of Shaktimaan. His reply was, “It is a little to early to comment on that.”

Weeks after the “original” Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna , fired his salvo at Ranveer Singh, questioning his right to play the desi super-hero, a source clued in to the project spoke to this writer, questioning Mr Khanna’s doubts.

Said the source, “We are dumbfounded and flattered by Mr Khanna’s concerns. He seems to really care about where Shaktimaan goes. But sadly he only played Shaktimaan, he doesn’t own Shaktimaan. And we are really not concerned with his concerns. As far Ranveer doing the nude photosession is concerned, why should that be a problem? Ranveer is playing a super-hero, not God? Superheroes can take off their clothes if they wish.”

Setting the record straight once and for all, the source affirms, “Shaktimaan will be played only by Ranveer, and no one else. We respect Mr Khanna’s opinion. But the world has moved on since he played the role. Super-heroes are allowed to have an anatomy.”

Interestingly this writer had contacted Mukesh Khanna on February 17 for his views on the movie version of Shaktimaan.

His reply was, “It is a little to early to comment on that.”