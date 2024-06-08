‘Munjya’ Box-Office Day 1: The Sharvari-Mona Singh-Abhay Verma starrer takes a fabulous start

The latest entry into the Stree universe, Munjya has made a fabulous debut at the box office where, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 4 crore at the box office on Day 1.

To be exact, the film earned around Rs 3.75 crore, and had an overall 21.49 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

This is indeed a great feat considering that apart from having the recall value of its connection to the Stree universe, the film doesn’t boast of big popular names like Stree and Bhediya did.

If this great start can sustain and the word-of-mouth transpires well, the film can earn around 14 to 15 crores over the weekend, and that would be a great feat.

The IWMBuzz review of Munjya read, “To be a tale that transcends ingrained folklore to the modern world is a tricky task but director Aditya Sarpotdar and his writing team of Niren Bhatt, Yogesh Chandekar and Tushar Ajgaonkar make sure to carve a neatly woven plotline that has enough meat to scare you, shock you, bewitch you, and most importantly entertain you.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the cast delivering knockout performances – for us, we are still taking baby steps in the world of CGI, where we continue to raise the scale with budgets that are a mere fraction of the mega Hollywood films that we see. And still, we are doing well and going in the right direction.”

Munjya connects itself to the supernatural comedy universe of Stree and Bhediya, which will now be explored further and later this year in Stree 2.