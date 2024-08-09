“My Son Deserves Happiness,” Ecstatic Father Nagarjuna On The Engagement

Nag, it is celebration time in your family?

Yes, Subhash. My son has found love,and I can’t tell you how happy I am.Sobhita is a wonderful girl,very sober grounded and not at all like a typical actress.I have always counted my blessings in life. Now I feel God has given me everything. I can’t ask for any more.

How was the engagement , is your son Naga Chaitanya happy?

It went very very well, Subhash, thanks to the good wishes of friends like you who have always stood by me and family, Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I!

I can hear it in your voice?

Yes, I am very very happy. And I am sharing it with you. You are the only person I’ve called after the engagement. It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation(from Samantha) left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again…Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.

Tell me about the engagement, who all were there?

Only the immediate family was there. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both the families consulted the Nakshatras and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it .

Nag, when is the wedding?

Not immediately, Subhash. Like I told you we chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said let’s do it.

Who were present at the engagement?

Like I said , only the immediate family. Sobhita’s parents and sister. Chay’s mother was there, of course. My wife Amala was there. That’s it.

This must be such a happy occasion for you and the family?

Oh yes! And for Sobhita’s family. They really like Chay. Can’t blame them. My son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness.I am very proud that both my sons have turned to be fine men.

Do you get along with Sobhita ?

Very much so. In fact you will be surprised to know that I know her from long before Chay.

What do you mean?

(laughs) Yes! Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I know her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then onwards we have had many discussions on cinema, life and philosophy. Sobhita is very well-informed girl.

I remember you were very close to Samantha. When your son married her you said she was more like a daughter than a daughter-in-law?

Yes, of course. That remains unaltered. What happens between a couple is an entirely different matter.

Closing thoughts, Nag?

Pray for Chay and Sobhita to be happy together forever. I know they love each other deeply.Pray that the love remains.