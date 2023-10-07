"Naya Bharat," Kangana Ranaut takes dig as ED summons Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor and others in tie with Mahadev Betting App scam

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Hina Khan summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App case.

Kapoor’s questioning focuses on the source of his endorsement funds, not as an accused.

The app, operated from Dubai, facilitated illegal betting on various games.

In the ongoing investigation surrounding the Mahadev Betting App money-laundering case, several prominent Bollywood figures find themselves under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This development comes on the heels of the ED summoning Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, and now, Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The investigation has been making headlines, with actress Kangana Ranaut not missing the opportunity to take a dig at her peers.

The latest individuals summoned by the ED are popular comedian Kapil Sharma and television actress Hina Khan. Their names came into focus following Ranbir Kapoor’s summons, which was issued a day prior. Kapoor was called to shed light on the source of the funds he received for endorsing the controversial betting app. According to reports, the ED also required Kapoor’s presence at their office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on October 6.

An ED source close to Hindustan Times explained, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association,” While Kapoor may not be implicated in a conspiracy, his insights are deemed essential in unravelling the intricacies of the scam. It is alleged that Kapoor received payments for promotional activities related to the contentious betting app, and it is anticipated that more celebrities will face similar summonses in the coming days.

The Mahadev Betting App, at the heart of this investigation, facilitated illegal betting on a range of online games, spanning poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. The app is believed to be operated by Dubai-based individuals, Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. While the app’s operations are conducted from Dubai, where betting is legal, it remains illegal in India. The ED’s investigation seeks to shed light on the extent of celebrity involvement in promoting this illicit betting platform, as well as the financial transactions that underpin it. In total, 34 Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sunny Leone, have come under the ED’s scanner in connection with the Mahadev Betting App scam case. The case continues to unravel, drawing attention from both the media and the public alike.