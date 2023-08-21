ADVERTISEMENT
Not Kiara Advani, Don 3 makers to cast Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer Singh [Reports]

The film's producers are keen on casting Deepika Padukone for the female lead role. The source emphasized the need for a top-tier actress who can perform intricate stunts, given the character's athletic demands.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 16:00:41
Not Kiara Advani, Don 3 makers to cast Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer Singh [Reports]

Bollywood’s charismatic actor Farhan Akhtar, celebrated for his portrayal of Don in the hit movies of 2006 and 2011, recently unveiled the dapper first look of Ranveer Singh as Don in the eagerly awaited third instalment of the franchise.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Kiara Advani might be stepping into Priyanka Chopra’s shoes for a pivotal role in the movie. However, later reports clarified that she is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s character, Roma, but may be offered a fresh role in the film. Kiara’s visit to Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office this week added fuel to the rumour mill.

In a twist of casting rumours, there have been indications that Kriti Sanon is being considered for the leading lady role. Amidst these speculations, a new report suggests that the producers are eyeing none other than Deepika Padukone, deeming her the perfect fit for the Don universe.

According to a source close to Zoom Entertainment, the film’s producers are keen on casting Deepika Padukone for the female lead role. The source emphasized the need for a top-tier actress who can perform intricate stunts, given the character’s athletic demands. The source explained, “Deepika, with her athletic personality, fits the bill.” However, the source also hinted at the possibility of casting a fresh face for the role.

Farhan Akhtar, the man behind the Don franchise, recently addressed the significant backlash he received for selecting Ranveer Singh as the new Don. He expressed his excitement and anticipation for the project, emphasizing Ranveer’s suitability for the role while acknowledging the apprehension that comes with filling such iconic shoes. Ranveer Singh himself took to Instagram to acknowledge the immense responsibility that comes with taking on the Don legacy. He expressed gratitude to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for entrusting him with this iconic role and paid tribute to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously portrayed the character. Ranveer’s note conveyed his dedication to making the audience proud with his performance.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

